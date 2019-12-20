Mukarba Chowk & flyover renamed as Capt Vikram Batra Chowk

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Delhi government here on Tuesday renamed the Mukarba Chowk and flyover as Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Chowk in honour to the martyr of the Kargil war.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, addressing a press conference, said the Chowk and flyover had been renamed by the state government’s naming committee.

It also renamed the Pragati Maidan Metro station to Supreme Court Metro station, and Badarpur Mehrauli Road to Sri Acharya Mahapragya Marg.

Sisodia said Batra’s parents had request the government for dedication of a project in the martyr’s name as a mark of his sacrifice for the country.

Mukarba Chowk and flyover was quite prominent and was used by over 35 per cent of the people entering the city, he said.

Stating that the new name will invoke the feeling of patriotism among people, the AAP leader said, “There is nothing political in the name change process.”

Speaking on the occasion, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said the electrified and unelectrified rates will now be standardised as per the Delhi Electricity Board Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) notice.

“Unelectrified rate for commercial activity has been reduced to Rs 1,500/KW from Rs 4,500 per Kw,” said Jain. People charged extra past year under these rates would be refunded, Jain added.

