Mukesh Ambani again shows interest in buying Premier League club Liverpool: Report

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC’s takeover, according to a report published in leading English daily.

Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that the Liverpool have been approached by the eighth-richest man in the world, with the club’s FSG owners open to selling up.

They are understood to be willing to sell for £4 billion and that would not be an issue for Ambani, who has a net worth of around £90bn, although he is likely to face huge competition. It is not the first time Ambani has been linked with Liverpool though, after eyeing a takeover bid in 2010 before Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the Premier League side.

This is not the first time that Ambani has linked to buy Liverpool. In 2010 Subrata Roy and Ambani were lining up a bid to purchase 51 per cent of the club’s stake from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Ambani currently owns IPL cricket giants Mumbai Indians and also played a key role in setting up the Super League in his home country.

