Mukesh Ambani calls on Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Feb 29 (IANS) Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and held discussions regarding industries, investments and Reliance Group’s collaboration with state government programmes in education and health sectors.

Mukesh Ambani arrived in Vijayawada by a special aircraft and later drove to the Chief Minister’s residence at Tadepalli in Amaravati. Jagan Mohan Reddy received the industrialist and had a two-hour long meeting with him.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, they discussed the Nadu-Nedu scheme aimed at transforming government schools and other welfare programmes implemented by the YSR Congress Party government (YSRCP) in the state.

This was the first meeting between the two since the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP stormed to power in May last year. Mukesh Ambani and his son Ananth Ambani had congratulated Jagan Mohan Reddy for the election victory.

Earlier, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy welcomed Mukesh Ambani at the Gannavaran airport. Rajya Sabha member Parimal Natwani was also present during the meeting.

–IANS

