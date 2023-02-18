Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash visited and prayed at the famed Somnath Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday, officials said here.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash — who is the Chairman of Reliance Jio, were welcomed by the Somnath Temple Trust Chairman P.K. Lahiri and Secretary Yogendra Desai.

The father-son duo offered prayers and ‘abhishek’, while the temple pujari presented them with a stole and sandal paste.

To mark the auspicious festival, Ambani made a donation of Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath Temple Trust.

Rooted in traditions, the Ambani family always celebrates all Hindu festivals with fervour.

The famed Somnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlings in India, and situated in Gir district of Gujarat near the ancient port of Veraval on the Arabian Sea shore.

