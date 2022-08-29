BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mukesh Ambani outlines Next-Gen leadership roles at Reliance Industries

The 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has set the stage for Next-Gen leadership.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, laid emphasis on Next-Gen leadership roles while he will continue to provide hands-on leadership.

Akash and Isha Ambani have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively, while Anant has joined New Energy business. They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals mentored by senior leaders, Mukesh Ambani outlined.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to provide hands-on leadership and along with existing leaders and Board of Directors, will work towards making Reliance more robust, resilient and truly future-ready.

Strengthening institutional underpinning for Reliance by enriching Reliance’s leadership capital and institutional culture along with a robust governance system to ensure accountability at all levels was another emphasis area at the AGM.

Creating robust architecture for tomorrow’s Reliance to ensure that it remains a united, well-integrated and secure institution even as it develops existing businesses and adds new growth engines, Ambani outlined.

V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “A highlight of the AGM was Mukesh Ambani’s emphasis on succession planning. He concluded his address by seeking everyone’s blessings for the Gen Next taking over the reins confidently.

“With Akash heading Jio, Isha heading Retail and Anant heading Energy, the plans are clearly spelt out. Mukesh Ambani’s promise to double the value of the company by 2027 is reassuring. His commitment to India and faith in the India growth story remains as strong as ever.”

