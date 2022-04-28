BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mukesh Ambani plans takeover bid for UK high street chain Boots

NewsWire
0
0

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is reportedly planning a takeover bid for the UK high street chain Boots, a media report said.

Ambani is the biggest shareholder and chairman of retail-to-energy group Reliance Industries.

Reliance is reportedly working on the potential bid with US buyout firm Apollo Global Management, reports the BBC.

Earlier this year, the Walgreen Boots Alliance announced a review of the Boots business and reportedly put the company up for sale.

The deal could see Boots expand into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, according to The Financial Times, which first reported the joint bid citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the plan, Reliance and Apollo would reportedly own stakes in Boots, although it was not clear whether they would be equal partners in the business, the BBC reported.

Boots, which has more than 2,200 pharmacies, health and beauty stores in the UK, could be valued at as much as $7.5 billion.

The Walgreen Boots Alliance, Reliance and Apollo have not responded to the development.

20220428-124023

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aim to increase textiles exports to $100 bn, Goyal tells exporters

    Elevated commodity prices supportive for safe-haven gold: Quantum Mutual Fund

    Equities trade negative in afternoon session; Nifty auto dives (Ld)

    HDFC announces merger with HDFC Bank, shares surge