Mukesh Ambani's family at Shrinathji temple to offer special prayers

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s family is in Nathdwara on Thursday. Locals said that the family will take part in a special puja recitation in the Shrinathji temple and will also organise a feast in the city on fulfillment of their wish of daughter Isha Ambani having a twin.

“Mukesh Ambani will send a packet of sweets to every house in Nathdwara city to celebrate the birth of grandson and granddaughter. Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant has reached the temple with his fiancee Radhika. Anant and Radhika’s roka will also be held today in the temple itself,” the locals further stated.

The first invitation for food has also been sent to the local tribal families on behalf of the family.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha gave birth to twins on November 19 in Los Angeles, USA. After a month, she returned to Mumbai on Saturday. In this happiness, the family is reaching on Thursday to seek the blessings of Shrinathji. The temple has been decorated with flowers and lights for the last two days to mark the special rituals.

The Ambani family will distribute 10,000 packets of sweets in Nathdwara city.

It is being said that the members of the Ambani family will visit Shrinathji Temple in the evening and then participate in local programmes. After the programmes, they will leave for Mumbai at 6 pm.

Parimal Nathwani Director-Corporate Affairs, RIL in his tweet said, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.”

