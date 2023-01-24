BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant visits Jagannath temple ahead of marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani on Tuesday visited the Jagannath temple in Puri and sought blessings before his marriage. This is his first visit to Puri after getting engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Junior Ambani expressed happiness after having darshan of the holy trinity at the temple.

“I am happy that I had a very good darshan of Lord Jagannath. I pray for his blessings,” he told the media outside the temple.

He remained inside the main temple for around 10 minutes and offered prayers to the trinity, before visiting Maa Bimala, Maa Laxmi and Mahavir temples, said a servitor.

Earlier, Anant arrived in Bhubaneswar from where he drove straight to Puri. Security arrangements were tightened for his visit to the Puri temple.

The Ambani scion had also visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday and sought the blessings of the Goddess.

On January 19, Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

20230124-210003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI Guv meets private bank CEOs, seeks implementation of liquidity measures

    Expecting big investments, Assam grants industry status to tourism sector

    TN revised power tariff comes to effect today

    Punjab sets up Enforcement Directorate to check illegal mining