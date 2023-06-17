Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra has opened up about his role in the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, where his only work was to dance.

During the lively gathering of OTT stars on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the show’s host, Kapil playfully inquired about Mukesh’s role in ‘Gangs of Wassepur’.

Chhabra said: “So, whenever we returned exhausted from shooting, Anurag Kashyap had a habit of gathering everyone for a meal. So, while we were dancing there, he happened to witness my dance and, as a result, he wrote a role for me.”

“I didn’t have a single line throughout the entire film; my only task was to dance and entertain him. It seems he finds joy in troubling me. It was because of that dance that he had to cast me, and we managed to shoot the entire dance sequence in a single take.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230617-151605