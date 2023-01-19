BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mukesh-Nita Ambani scion Anant gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

NewsWire
0
0

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambanis son Anant Advani got formally engaged with Radhika Merchant with the traditional ‘Gol Dhana, ‘Chunari Vidhi and exchange of rings, an official said here on Thursday.

The ceremony, in the presence of families from both sides, friends and others, took place at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis.

The age-old traditions of the Gujarati Hindus were followed with great enthusiasm at the family temple and ceremony areas, followed by exchange of greetings, gifts, bonhomie and fun.

Later, the guests were treated to a surprise performance by the Ambani family, led by Nita Ambani, who was loudly cheered by the gathering, adding to the enthusiasm and familial bonding.

‘Gol Dhana’ – literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds – is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the groom’s place where the event takes place.

The bride’s family comes to the groom’s residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings, the couple seeks blessings from their elders.

The evening’s festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant’s sister Isha, going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika for the functions.

The Merchant family was received warmly by the Ambani family at their residence amid ‘Aarti’ and chanting of mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union and the engagement ceremonies.

From there, the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja, followed by the reading of traditional ‘Lagan Patrika’ or the invitation to the upcoming wedding.

Then, Isha announced the commencement of the ring ceremony and the young couple — Anant and Radhika — exchanged rings and sought the blessings of their families and friends for their upcoming union.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years now. Anant has completed his studies from Brown University in the US and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate from New York University and serves as a Director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

20230119-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trump’s company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

    Sensex plunges 500 points amid selloff in metal and finance stocks...

    Apple to launch iOS 16 5G Beta for iPhone users in...

    Petrol price rises again after hitting century mark in Mumbai