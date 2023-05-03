INDIA

Mukesh Sahani comes out in support of Dhirendra Shastri

Amid RJD objecting to Patna visit of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, scheduled on May 13, and BJP supporting him, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has come out in his support.

Sahani said that if Shastri has any divine power, then he should do some good things for Bihar.

“Whoever wants to visit Bihar can come. Bihar welcomes everyone. They should come to Bihar, stay here, and think about Bihar. No one would object to it. If he has divine power, do some good things for this state,” Sahani said.

During last Assembly elections, Mukesh Sahani’s party had won four seats and he served as Animal Husbandry and Fisheries minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. However, later, three of his party MLAs defected to the BJP. Sahani was sacked from the Nitish Kumar cabinet 2022.

Shastri is scheduled to visit Patna for a five-day spiritual programme, starting from May 13, in Naubatpur locality.

Shastri advocates for making India a ‘Hindu nation’, which is opposed by many political parties, including the RJD.

RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, Brishin Patel, Chandrashekhar Yadav and others are opposing Shastri’s visit alleging that he would create differences among the masses.

