Veteran actors Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and Harsh Chhaya have joined forces for the upcoming espionage thriller series ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ the trailer of which was unveiled on Monday. The three will be seen headlining the streaming show.

The trailer presents the tale of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the India-Pakistan 1965 war in India’s favour.

The show has been directed by Shivam Nair, who is known for ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Special Ops’, in association with Jayprad Desai.

Commenting on the occasion of trailer release, actor Prakash Raj said, “Mukhbir celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies and I am glad to be a part of such a remarkable project. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, Mukhbir is our tribute to their self-less efforts.”

The show unravels the fate of India at a time when the country could not afford one more war and its future depended on one risky mission led by a secret agent in an enemy country.

Adil Hussain said in a statement, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspires them to go beyond the ordinary. ‘Mukhbir’ is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe. Also, it was exciting to work with the talented director duo of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai who have notable experience and expertise in this genre.”

In addition, the show also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi.

Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.

The 8-episodic series will stream on OTT platform ZEE5 from November 11, 2022.

