Mukherjee’s daughter posts emotional tweet

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) As former President Pranab Mukherjee remains in critical condition after a brain surgery, her daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday posted an emotional message on her Twitter handle.

“Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee remains on ventilator support at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. The 84-year-old had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. He had undergone a brain surgery for the removal of a clot.

–IANS

miz/tsb