Mukhiya gunned down in Bihar’s Madhubani

On a day when Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister announced to give arms licenses to panchayat office-bearers, a Mukhiya (village headman) in Madhubani district was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Shah, Mukhiya of Basuki Bihari (North) Panchayat of Madhubani.

The police said that Shah was on the way to district headquarters for some work, when he was intercepted by unidentified assailants and shot at him from close range. The attackers fled from the spot.

“We have registered an FIR of murder against unidentified persons and making efforts to find some clues about them. We have taken statements of the victim’s family members,” said investigating officer, B.K. Mandal.

Earlier in the day, Panchayati Raj Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government will provide arms licenses to public representatives, noting that a number of elected Panchayat leaders were killed during and after the recently-concluded Panchayat elections.

“Following several attacks on Panchayat leaders and elected members, we have made 13 points pertaining to investigation of cases followed by provisions of speedy trials in the court in 6 months. Now, we have decided to provide them arms licenses as well so that they would protect themselves,” Chaudhary said.

“The Home Department has directed district magistrates of all 38 districts to implement the same. The public representatives have to apply for the arms license before the District Magistrate and the same will be recommended to the home department for the license. There is also a provision of providing bodyguards to elected leaders who are facing serious life threats,” he added.

