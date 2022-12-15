INDIA

Mukhtar Ansari convicted, gets 10-year jail in Gangsters Act case

NewsWire
0
0

The MP/MLA court in Ghazipur on Thursday convicted and sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to ten-year imprisonment in a 1996 case under the Gangsters Act.

His aide Bhim Singh has also been awarded a ten-year sentence by the court.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh each on the two.

This is the first case in which Ansari has been convicted by the court. It relates to the murder of Avadesh Rai, brother of Congress zonal president Ajai Rai, in 1996.

Rai had testified in court against Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari has been lodged in various jails since 2005, but managed to get acquitted in most other cases.

20221215-144601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik close to being as ice cool as...

    ‘Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical’ gets extended on public demand

    Soldier killed in accidental firing in Jammu

    Electric short-circuit caused dealership fire in TN: Okinawa Autotech (Ld)