INDIA

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 murder case

NewsWire
0
0

The MP/MLA court in Varanasi on Monday convicted jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a 32-year-old murder case.

The quantum of the sentence will be announced later in the day.

A five-time MLA, Ansari has been charged with the murder of a Congress leader in 1991, when he was gaining political prominence.

On August 3, 1991, Awadhesh Rai, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, was shot dead outside the latter’s house in Varanasi.

The case was unusual since the case diary had gone missing which delayed the trial.

Ansari has been convicted in several criminal cases in the past.

The Varanasi MP MLA court had concluded the hearing after arguments on May 19, reserved its order, and fixed June 5 as the date to deliver it.

Ansari is already serving a 10-year jail term in another kidnapping and murder case.

He was convicted in April.

20230605-125404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers involved in stubble burning to be fined Rs 2500/acre in...

    Adani Group exercised ‘improper influence’: Oppn to ED

    Interest rates to be at higher levels in FY24 as long...

    Pasupati Paras says Nitish, Chirag want to become PM and CM...