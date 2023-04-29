INDIA

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail term in MLA murder case

The MP-MLA court in Ghazipur on Saturday sentenced gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years in jail for the kidnap and murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari, who’s lodged in Banda Jail, was presented through video conferencing.

Before the court hearing, the wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005, said: “I believe in the judiciary. The rule of goons and mafias has ended in Uttar Pradesh.”

BSP MP and Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari, a co-accused in the case, reached the court at 10.45 a.m.

A local advocate said: “Since morning, tight security was put in place outside the Ghazipur court. Traffic was stopped by barricading the road.”

In 2005, seven people, including Krishnanand Rai, were murdered in Basaniya Chatti under the Muhammadabad police station.

In 2007, a case was filed under Gangsters Act against Ansari brothers in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Rai.

Apart from the Rai murder case, there is also a case of kidnapping and murder of Nandkishore Rungta against Mukhtar Ansari.

20230429-171004

