INDIA

Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 1991 murder case (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment in the 32-year-old Avadesh Rai murder case.

Earlier in the day, the MP/MLA court in Varanasi had convicted Ansari in the case.

A five-time MLA, Mukhtar Ansari has been charged with the murder of Awadhesh Rai, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, who was shot dead outside the latter’s house in Varanasi on August 3, 1991.

The case was unusual since the case diary had gone missing which delayed the trial.

Ansari has been convicted in several criminal cases in the past.

The Varanasi MP MLA court had concluded the hearing after arguments on May 19, reserved its order, and fixed June 5 as the date to deliver it.

Ansari is already serving a 10-year jail term in another kidnapping and murder case.

He was convicted in April.

20230605-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP, NDA floor leaders discuss Winter Session strategy

    Seven-year-old raped, sodomised in Gujarat

    Two ex-CMs feature in Trinamool’s first candidate list for Goa polls

    PM Modi to inaugurate first global Buddhist summit on April 20