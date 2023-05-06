In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Harwinder Singh, a.k.a. Jugnu Walia, an aide of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, from Mohali, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.

He said that Walia, a history-sheeter and facing a number of criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and extortion, was the most-wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police in a number of criminal cases and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

Police teams have also recovered one .32 caliber pistol along with 6 cartridges, foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees, one Skoda car and two walkie-talkie sets from his possession, the DGP said.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams, headed by ADGP Promod Ban and assisted by AIG Sandeep Goel, carried out a special operation and arrested Walia.

Ban said police teams have started further investigations after registering the first information report (FIR).

