The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Nikhat Ansari, the daughter-in-law of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Nikhat Ansari is the wife of Mau MLA, Abbas Ansari.

A single judge bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi rejected the bail application.

Nikhat Ansari was arrested on February 11 from the VVIP guest room, adjacent to the jailor’s office inside the Chitrakoot jail, where she had gone to meet her husband Abbas.

During investigation it was found that Nikhat Ansari used to meet Abbas for three-four hours every second or third day and her visit was facilitated by local jail authorities. Her visits were not even logged into the jail register.

A number of jail officials were suspended and arrested for the lapse, along with Nikhat.

