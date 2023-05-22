INDIA

Mukhtar or Mokhtar, one more criminal case

Mukhtar or Mokhtar? A change of letter in the spelling has led to another case of cheating and dishonesty being registered against jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The case has bene registered after the personal documents recovered from his barrack during a raid on Friday night, had different date of birth and spellings of his name.

Police said that the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station of Banda.

District Magistrate (DM) Banda, Durga Shakti Nagpal, and SP Abhinandan, along with the police force, had raided the jail around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

“During the search, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card was found from Mukhtar’s barrack. In these documents, differences were found in the spelling of date of birth and name,” said SHO, Kotwali, Dharmendra Singh.

Singh added that acting on the orders of the DM the investigation of the documents recovered was handed over to the police.

“We conducted a probe and found that in voter ID the date of his birth was 1959, while on Aadhaar and PAN card, his date of birth was mentioned as 1963. Also, his name in Aadhaar and Voter ID is mentioned as Mukhtar but in PAN card it is Mokhtar. This clearly depicted differences in the documents,” said Singh, while adding that this amounts to a crime.

SP, Banda, Abhinandan, said that a case under IPC 420 (dishonesty), IPC 467 (forgery) and IPC 471 (using genuine forged document) against Mukhtar Ansari and an unidentified person has been lodged.

On the other hand, vigilance has been increased in the jail. The prisoners are being closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the police sources said.

Mukhtar, who is lodged in Banda jail, now has 62 criminal cases against him while property worth Rs 575 crore belonging to him and acquired by means of crime has been seized, razed and confiscated.



