Mukhyamantri Chandru appointed as K’taka’s AAP state president

The AAP on Thursday announced that renowned Mukhyamantri Chandru, a renowned theatre-film artist and senior politician from Karnataka, has been appointed as the party’s state president.

The announcement was made by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s National General Secretary, in Delhi.

Meanwhile, B.T. Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar were appointed as the AAP’s state organising secretaries,.

Former state president Prithvi Reddy, has been appointed as the national joint secretary.

The AAP’s Karnataka Unit was hopeful of making a mark in the state Assembly elections in May but failed.

The party had hoped to open its account by winning a seat or two in the state capital Bengaluru.

However, with the free schemes and riding on the anti-incumbency factors, Congress registered a thumping win.

Although Punjab Chief Minister Bhagavant Mann had toured the state and conducted roadshows ahead of the polls, it did not yield desired results.

The exit of former IPS officer Bharskar Rao from AAP to the BJP also proved to be a setback for the party.

