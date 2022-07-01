Mukti Mohan is an actor dancer and performer and her goal is to tell a story no matter which medium the story is told on. She has been a part of movies, reality shows, music shows, web shows and most importantly dance competitions.

She feels that being a professional who is “growing as an actor” she is so happy that the lines between actor, dancer, is all blurring now. As reported by HT, Mukti said, “People are appreciating and noticing that I can do comedy, stunts, acting and dancing. I feel I am able to use my full potential in this profession. The dream is to be an actor and a dancer in today’s times.”

Mukti was last seen in the Netflix movie, ‘Thar’ in which she played the role of a feisty young woman from a village. Mukti admitted that the role was tough for her. She has been a part of movies like ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’, and others, and she now feels like she needs to work on more films.

Speaking about the kind of roles she is essaying, she says, “I am glad that I’m not getting the obvious roles of the glam girl or girl-next-door kind of roles. Now, directors are thinking of me for roles that are non stereotypical. It is a true blessing that people are noticing me and saying that I can act.”

Mukti remembers shooting with Raj Singh Chaudhary for his directorial and how he guided her through the acting process. “When I saw my performance in Thar, I wondered if it was really me. All thanks to Raj sir, who helped and guided me. I didn’t expect so much love and such positive response for this project,” she said. Mukti further added, “When I took it up, I was greedy to work with Anil Kapoor sir. Playing a woman from a village who is muscular, has a high libido and lives life the way she wants to excited me, and that’s why I did it.”