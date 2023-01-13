INDIA

Mukul Rohatgi ‘rubbishes’ Instagram threat by Lalit Modi, post later disappears

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to Instagram and wrote a detailed note apparently threatening senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi by asking him not to call him a fugitive. The Instagram post went viral on social media, but surprisingly, it is not available now.

Talking to IANS on Modi’s Instagram post, Rohatgi termed it “rubbish” and said he does not want to comment on it. In the Instagram post, Modi had written: “As a young fly by night lawyer who buys judges I can buy and sell you million times…..”. Modi added that falling short, he will not ask politely again.

Modi, said to have left India for London in 2010, is already facing a money laundering probe also, though he has been denying any wrongdoing.

Addressing Rohatgi, the pose, which is not available now, read: “Lawyers can buy judges overnight and get justice for their clients, but I can buy and sell you a million times over. Fight as hard as you can for your client, but when you refer to me, just call me Mr. Modi”.

The post addressing Rohatgi had further added: “Take this as a very important piece of advice. There is no problem with making fun or complaining. You must know that your Congress boss cannot be brought in full force. You are like an ant to me. Also, you are lucky that I like ants. That’s why I will not crush you…”.

