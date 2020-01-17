Mukul Roy grilled by Bengal police in triple murder case

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) BJP leader Mukul Roy was quizzed by the West Bengal Police on Thursday in connection with the killing of three brothers in the state’s Birbhum district in which an MLA is the prime accused.

Roy, a member of the BJP national executive, was grilled at the Suri police station in the presence of senior officers about the 2010 triple murder at Labhpur in the district.

Roy was recently grilled in the Dubrajpur police station in relation to the sensational case.

Once the second in command of the Trinamool Congress, Roy crossed over to the BJP in November 2017, following which his name was included in a subsequent charge sheet which was submitted to the Bolpur court in October 2019.

While Labhpur MLA Manirul Islam was named in the first information report (FIR) filed after the incident, his name was subsequently dropped from the charge sheet that was filed four years after the incident. Later, his name was again included in a supplementary charge sheet after he crossed over to the BJP last year.

Incidentally, Islam in July 2013 has publicly admitted to the murders.

“I have crushed three people to death with my feet,” Islam had said in his address during a party rally that was video-graphed and widely broadcast and reported upon.

–IANS

ssp/vd