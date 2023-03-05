INDIA

Mukul Sangma complains of life threat, security beefed up outside house

Trinamool Congress leader and former Meghalaya Chief Minister claimed that some National People’s Party (NPP) supporters have threatened his life.

In a letter to Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang, Sangma said that certain NPP backers had allegedly threatened to set his home on fire as punishment for the ongoing events surrounding the creation of the state’s government.

“Deliberate incitement to spread hatred and do personal harm upon me being aggressively done. People engaged in the criminal conspiracy are inciting to create communal riots and personal harm to me. Just reported to the CS to take action as per law,” he said.

The state government has beefed security outside his home as a result.

Sangma received the threats as he held talks with Congress and other regional parties barring the NPP to form the next government in Meghalaya.

According to sources, one social media user on Facebook encouraged people to visit Sangma’s home and throw stones while also burning effigies. A few others also wrote in favour of violence.

In the 60-member house, the National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats, while the BJP got two. The United Democratic Party (UDP) got 11 seats, while the Congress and Trinamool Congress each won five, while the rest were won by regional parties and independents.

