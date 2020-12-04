‘Mulan’ director Niki Caro calls action sequences in the film ‘explosive’

Director Niki Caro says she loved creating stunt sequences in the new film Mulan, and describes the action sequences as explosive.

Caro’s live action film reimagines the tale of the legendary female warrior immortalised in a centuries-old Chinese ballad. In the film, a young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors in China.

“I loved creating the stunt sequences in this film. It was a thrill to work on such a huge canvas and also to have the stunts be based in the Wushu style,” said Caro.

Specialist stunt teams from China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, New Zealand and Australia worked on the stunts of the film.

“Our stunt coordinators were brilliant and they worked very closely with the kung fu masters to create the action in the film. The difference in this film is that the action is somewhat based in reality. Mulan is not a superhero. She’s a regular girl, and yet she can do the most astonishing things with her body and her mind.The stunt sequences are huge. The action is explosive. The story builds to an epic battle with thousands of people,” said Caro.

Caro’s Mulan is a live action update of the 1998 animation feature of the same name. The film features Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee and Jet Li, and released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Friday.

