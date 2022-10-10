INDIA

Mulayam Singh always called China a big enemy of India: Antony

Former Defence Minister A.K.Antony on Monday recalled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had served in the same portfolio before him, as a far-sighted politician and statesman.

The SP patriarch passed away at the age of 82 this morning, his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

“Even though Yadav was the Defence Minister for a brief period, none can forget his far sightedness as during every discussion on defence in Parliament, he had just one thing to say ‘be wary of China’, if not, it will be difficult to tackle. See how right he was,” the country’s longest serving Defence Minister said.

Even though Yadav – the only ‘Netaji’ in Uttar Pradesh was a few months elder to him, they always shared a very good relation like two brothers.

“His contribution to the country as Defence Minister will always be remembered as he used to give a lot of confidence and support to the forces,” added Antony.

With regards to his role in national politics, he was always a force to reckon with and none could keep him out in any manner, as he was a very tall leader.

“With regards to his contribution to UP, it was he who was the key supporter to the backward communities and the minorities and his service to his state will always be remembered,” added Antony.

Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram since August 22, had been on life support system for the past one week.

20221010-110004

