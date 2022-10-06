INDIA

Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical: Medanta hospital

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is admitted in Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, continued to be in critical condition, the hospital authority informed.

Issuing a medical bulletin, Medical Director, Sanjeev Gupta, said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition is critical and he is still on life saving drugs. He is being treated in ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.”

The Samajwadi Party tweeted the medical bulletin.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had on Wednesday visited the Medanta Hospital and enquired about the wellbeing of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Khattar also met Mulayam Singh’s son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and also talked to him.

Mulayam Singh, who has been ill for some time, was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated on Sunday.

20221006-182401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Why Shami not there?’: Madan Lal on Indian pacer’s snub from...

    BJP knows how to get votes: Tikait

    One year after Noida ‘super-spreader’ incident, private company fights legal battle

    Ex-India captain Contractor recovering after plate, inserted 60 years ago, removed...