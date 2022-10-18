INDIA

Mulayam Singh’s ashes to be immersed in Prayagraj on Wed

The ashes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be immersed at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday, family sources said.

The family of Maulayam Singh, led by his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, had immersed ashes of the late leader in the Ganga in Haridwar on Monday.

The family will leave by plane from Saifai airstrip at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, sources said.

Besides Akhilesh Yadav, other family members including his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav, are likely to go to Prayagraj.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on October 10 in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, was cremated with full state honours on October 11, in Saifai, his native village, in Etawah district.

