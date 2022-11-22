Samajwadi Party leaders and workers across Uttar Pradesh celebrated the birth anniversary of late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday by organising ‘havans’ and prayer meets.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav remembered his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and tweeted “Dharti Putra Diwas Netaji amar rahen”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted their tributes to the late leader.

The Yadav family held a “havan” at the “samadhi” of the late leader and all family members participated in it.

Blood donation camps and fruit distribution were carried out in district hospitals at all district headquarters.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 and his death witnessed a massive outpouring of grief by his supporters.

