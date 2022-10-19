INDIA

Mulayam’s ashes immersed in Sangam

NewsWire
0
0

The ashes of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were immersed in the Sangam – the confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati– here on Wednesday.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, along with other family members, reached Prayagraj by a special plane.

On Monday, the Yadav family had immersed the ashes of the late leader in Haridwar.

SP patriarch and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

He was cremated with full state honours in his native village Saifai in Etawah on October 11 in the presence of thousands of mourners and leaders of many political parties.

A ‘havan’ will be performed in Saifai by the family on October 21.

20221019-144201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covaxin gets emergency use approval for kids aged 2-18 years

    Telangana: Opposition corners TRS over advocate couple’s murder

    ‘To ensure uniform approach’: SC refers issue of guidelines for death...

    Police arrest Chennai woman who sold her baby boy and lodged...