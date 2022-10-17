The ashes of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be immersed in the Ganga at the Chaudhary Charan Singh VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Monday.

According to family sources, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will along with other family members, will reach Haridwar by a special plane.

Akhilesh and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, have collected the ashes from the ‘Samadhi Sthal’ in Saifai.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, breathed his last on October 10.

He was cremated with full state honours in his native village of Saifai in Etawah on October 11 in presence of thousands of mourners and leaders of many political parties.

A ‘havan’ will be performed in Saifai by the family on October 21.

