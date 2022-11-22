One of the major draws at the 12th AtomExpo – a global nuclear power sector exhibition-cum-conference – in Russia was the global cuisine stall.

The stall offered free dishes from 10 countries – India, China, Bangladesh, Hungary, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Russia, Egypt, and Belarus.

“On Monday over 400 persons visited the stall and had the items,” Alexey, Manager-Food and Beverage, Village Catering told IANS.

He said the dishes of Uzbekistan and Belarus were of village origin.

On offer were main courses, beverages, and desserts from all the 10 countries.

