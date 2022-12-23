BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Multi-country roadshows get investment intents worth Rs 7.2 cr for UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has already pulled in investment intents worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore through the multi-country roadshows held between December 9 and December 19.

This is against the target of attracting investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in February.

According to the government spokesman, nearly half of the total investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore were received from the UK and US alone.

Stating that this was the first time after Independence that teams from Uttar Pradesh went on a global tour with the aim to invite investors from all over the world, the chief minister has expressed satisfaction over the efforts made so far but told the respective teams to “pursue the ‘intents’ into ‘investment’ with follow-up action and perseverance so that ‘Brand UP’ may be fortified further”.

“For the ease of operation, the officials concerned must form country-specific dedicated teams to follow up with the willing investors,” he stated.

Senior UP ministers, who led the GIS roadshows abroad, apprised Yogi Adityanath about their experience of interacting with the potential investors.

Some ministers have also given their inputs for strengthening Brand UP.

20221223-084405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel launches all-in-one solution for fibre, DTH, mobile services

    Rising yield curve could weigh down on banks’ profitability: Ind-Ra

    IBM acquires Databand.ai to boost data observability biz

    Samsung likely to log $11 bn in profit on robust chip...