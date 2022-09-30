INDIA

Multi-Crore Scam: Faridabad Municipal Corporation ex-Chief Engineer gets bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted regular bail to a former Chief Engineer of Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), accused in a multi-crore scam of grant of tenders and work allocation in several wards in the area.

As per the case, the accused Daulat Ram Bhaskar allegedly conspired with officials of the corporation and contractor by disbursing multi-crore payment to a single contractor for 112 work orders to be executed in several wards of Faridabad.

Bhaskar has been in custody for more than 140 days. He was also arrested in another FIR in relation to illegalities in the grant of tenders and work orders in several other wards of Faridabad. However, the District and Sessions Court granted him bail considering commonalities in FIRs on June 16.

The accused was represented by a team of Karanjawala & Co who had briefed Puneet Bali, Senior Advocate, who had opposed the action taken by State Vigilance Bureau, Faridabad. It was argued that had no role either in passing the proposals or granting technical sanctions or even disbursing the payments.

Geeta Sharma, Advocate for the state and submitted that the investigation stands completed and the charge sheet has already been filed.

