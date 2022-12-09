BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Multi-state co-op societies amendment bill likely to be sent to standing committee

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 7, is likely to be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny, sources aware of the developments said.

Sources said the government is learnt to have accepted the request from opposition Congress to send the bill to the Parliamentary panel for review.

On Wednesday, when the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, opposition members had objected to it, alleging that the legislation encroaches on the jurisdiction of states.

They had sought sending the bill to the standing committee.

The bill seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 to improve governance, enhance transparency and accountability in the Multi State Cooperative Societies. Under it, an election authority will be set up to ensure fair, free, and timely elections.

The proposed amendments cover major areas of operation and management.

Opposition leaders cutting across party lines had further alleged that the bill was against the federal structure of the country.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the bill, had said that cooperative societies are a state subject and Centre is encroaching on their turf.

