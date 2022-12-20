The Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022 to a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament.

The 31-member committee will submit its report by the last day of the first week of second part of the Budget session 2023.

Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah referred the Bill to the joint panel.

The panel will have 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Shah read out the names of the 21 members from Lok Sabha who would be part of the committee.

The Lok Sabha members include Chandra Prakash Joshi, Jagdambika Pal, Parbatbhai Patel, Poonamben Maadam, Ramdas Tadas, Annasaheb Jolle, Nishikant Dubey, Sunita Duggal, Brijendra Singh, Jaskaur Meena, Ram Kripal Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen, Suresh Kodikunnil, Manish Tewari, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kalyan Banerjee, Sri Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Hemant Patil, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Girish Chandra.

The Bill seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

