INDIA

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill referred to joint committee of Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022 to a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament.

The 31-member committee will submit its report by the last day of the first week of second part of the Budget session 2023.

Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah referred the Bill to the joint panel.

The panel will have 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Shah read out the names of the 21 members from Lok Sabha who would be part of the committee.

The Lok Sabha members include Chandra Prakash Joshi, Jagdambika Pal, Parbatbhai Patel, Poonamben Maadam, Ramdas Tadas, Annasaheb Jolle, Nishikant Dubey, Sunita Duggal, Brijendra Singh, Jaskaur Meena, Ram Kripal Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen, Suresh Kodikunnil, Manish Tewari, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kalyan Banerjee, Sri Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Hemant Patil, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Chandra Sekhar Sahu and Girish Chandra.

The Bill seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

20221220-151004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘With global positive cues rupee to trade 79.15 to 79.75 band...

    Human presence is ultimate connection in Metaverse: Satya Nadella

    Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical: Medanta hospital

    Pebble launches 2 affordable smartwatches in India