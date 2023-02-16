Bollywood actress Kajol is a master in multi-tasking as she shared a video of her knitting while getting her make-up done for the shoot of her upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video from her getting dolled up and how she utilises the time to also practise her knitting.

She labelled it ‘multi-tasking’.

Sharing a video of herself, Kajol captioned the clip: “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby Multitasking at its finest!”

‘The Good Wife’ is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail.

