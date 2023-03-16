At least 900 collaborators of the extremist group Boko Haram were arrested during a recent operation by the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a spokesperson said.

In a statement, Kamarudeen Adegoke, an MNJTF spokesperson, on Wednesday said troops of the regional joint task force nabbed at least 900 people, including women, children, and the elderly suspected to be family members and collaborators of the insurgents, in a joint coordinated operation in the Kamadugu Yobe River general area, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Collaboration with national authorities and subsequent profiling and handing over are ongoing,” he added.

The MNJTF is a joint military effort created by countries, including Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, and Benin to fight Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) which threaten the stability of the Lake Chad region.

