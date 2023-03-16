WORLD

Multinational troops arrest 900 Boko Haram collaborators

NewsWire
0
0

At least 900 collaborators of the extremist group Boko Haram were arrested during a recent operation by the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a spokesperson said.

In a statement, Kamarudeen Adegoke, an MNJTF spokesperson, on Wednesday said troops of the regional joint task force nabbed at least 900 people, including women, children, and the elderly suspected to be family members and collaborators of the insurgents, in a joint coordinated operation in the Kamadugu Yobe River general area, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Collaboration with national authorities and subsequent profiling and handing over are ongoing,” he added.

The MNJTF is a joint military effort created by countries, including Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, and Benin to fight Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) which threaten the stability of the Lake Chad region.

20230316-062202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Countries pledge to increase finance to fight climate change

    US citizens lost $8.8 bn to scams in 2022: Report

    Iran nuclear talks — Is West Asia being dragged to the...

    S.Korea issues navigational warning for ships over firing drills