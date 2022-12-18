Amid the “doxxing” row with journalists, Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter users will soon see multiple algorithms that will guide them about which kind of tweets they would like to see them on their homepage timelines.

“There will be multiple algorithms, including no algorithm (i.e. just tweets from those you follow in chronological order),” Musk told a follower, who asked about implementing a social credit system on Twitter.

According to his Twitter buddy Pranay Pathole from Pune, there may be three different options of algorithms to the users.

“Home” — something that the default Twitter algorithm suggests, where tweets would be recommended based on users’ activity; Chronological or latest tweets; and Tweets From people you follow”, he posted.

Currently, your Home timeline displays a stream of Tweets from accounts you have chosen to follow on Twitter. You may see suggested content powered by a variety of signals. You can reply, Retweet, or like a Tweet from within Home.

Twitter this year tested a feature that shows users custom timelines built by developers that will merge Tweets and other media around specific themes or interests based on content pulled from accounts, hashtags and more.

In March, Twitter rolled back the update that removed the option to access the timeline in chronological order by default, after facing criticism from the users.

“We heard you — some of you always want to see the latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options,” said the company.

