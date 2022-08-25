INDIA

Multiple blunt force injuries on Sonali Phogat’s body; murder case registered

Goa Police on Thursday said BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s body had ‘multiple blunt force injuries’, as per the postmortem report, and a murder case has been registered.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS that there are multiple blunt force injuries on the body. “We have registered the case against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi,” Dalvi said.

The autopsy was conducted on Thursday.

The case has been registered on Thursday following a complaint by Rinku Dhaka — the brother of Sonali Phogat.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that DGP has been given full freedom to take decisions in this case.

“There is full freedom to the police department to take correct decisions,” he said after the case was registered.

Sawant on Wednesday had said the Goa police is thoroughly investigating the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, however, according to preliminary investigation, it looks like cause of death is cardiac arrest.

According to Goa police, Sonali Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

She had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

