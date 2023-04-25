SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

NewsWire
0
1

FIFA has announced that it had received a total of four expressions of interest from member associations to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands expressed their interest in jointly hosting the tournament. The United States and Mexico also want to stage the tournament together. Brazil and South Africa informed FIFA with their separate intentions, a Xinhua report said.

FIFA will send the bidding agreement to the interested member associations and they need to return it before May 19, 2023, to confirm their involvement.

The FIFA Congress on May 17, 2024, will make the decision on the hosts.

20230425-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Olympics semi-finalist Cordon looking for post-Tokyo boost at badminton Worlds

    Football goalkeeper Moirangthem keen to learn from seniors

    Almeria, Valladolid promoted to La Liga as Eibar slip up on...

    La Liga: Ankle operation puts Hazard’s season in jeopardy