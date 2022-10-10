WORLD

Multiple explosions reported in Kiev

For the first time in months, the Ukrainian capital Kiev has been targeted by missile strikes for the, with central areas struck, the media reported on Monday.

Explosions were reported in many other places across the country in what appears to be the most widespread set of Russian attacks since the early weeks of the war, says the BBC.

At least two blasts were heard in central Kiev shortly after 8 a.m., and more have followed since.

The rare blasts in the capital follow further strikes overnight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the BBC reported.

“A multi-storey residential building was destroyed again. There are victims,” posted Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh on the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency services attended the scene, he added.

Ukrainian officials say a number of people have been wounded in further missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Zaporizhzhia has been hit repeatedly in recent weeks, with dozens of people killed.

Meanwhile, it was a “night of massive attacks” in Dnipropetrovsk, according to an update from the region’s own governor Valentyn Reznichenko, who accuses Russia of shelling multiple regions.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister says Russian attacks will not deter Ukrainians from the fight

The wave of attacks comes two days after the only bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea was damaged in a blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to chair a meeting of his security council on Monday to discuss the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

