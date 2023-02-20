Multiple medical complications of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president has kept the authorities of Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district of West Bengal worried.

Mondal has been housed at this particular correctional home since he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths in August last year in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in the state.

On Monday as the medical complications of Mondal aggravated, he was taken to the correctional home hospital for a thorough check-up. After the check-up at the special observation room, sources said, a number of complications like fast weight loss, lower oxygen saturation level and high blood-sugar level was detected.

It is learnt that the current bodyweight of Mondal stands at 91 as against 115 when he was arrested by CBI in August last year. While the oxygen saturation level in blood is at 99, the blood-sugar level is at 111 MG and the pulse rate has been recorded at 83. However, the blood- pressure level had been normal at 130/80.

“Mondal had been undergoing prolonged treatment for chronic fistula, the problems for which had also aggravated. However, there is no requirement for his getting admitted at the hospital,” the superintendent of the correctional home hospital Uttam Kumar Roy said.

Trinamool Congress of late have given enough indication distancing itself from Mondal. In the recent Birbhum district of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not a single picture of Mondal was seen in any of the programmes she attended. The chief minister also hardly took his name at the different programmes except once when she said that henceforth she will directly oversee the organisational activities of her party in Birbhum district.

