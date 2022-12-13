HEALTH

Multiple respiratory viruses co-circulating with flu in US: CDC

Multiple respiratory viruses are currently co-circulating with influenza in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said and urged the public to take flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to prevent from severe illnesses.

Seasonal flu activity is high across the country and so far this season, there have been at least 13 million cases, 120,000 hospitalisations and 7,300 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported citing the CDC estimates.

Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped during the latest week ending December 3, 76 per cent have been influenza A (H3N2) and 24 per cent have been influenza A (H1N1), according to the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday that the formulations of the flu shot this year are a good match for the most prevalent strains circulating in the country.

“We look in real time as to how well we think the influenza match is to what’s circulating. And right now, the good news is that it looks like it is a very good match,” she said.

The CDC urged the public to get vaccinated for both influenza and Covid-19 ahead of large holiday gatherings and colder weather.

20221213-095006

