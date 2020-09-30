Multiplex Association of India looks forward to welcoming back moviegoers

Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday said that they wholeheartedly welcome the Government of India decision allowing cinemas to reopen across the country, starting October 15.

Reacting to the Unlock 5.0 notification issued by the Home Ministry, Multiplex Association of India issued a statement saying: “Millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for their support and guidance.”

They are committed to ensure a safe, secure and a hygienic cinema-going experience for the movie lovers of India.

“We would continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees,” read the statement.

“An urgent permission from the State Governments to reopen cinemas in their States would go a substantial distance in ensuring that the cinema exhibition sector is able to quickly recover from the dire economic and financial impact of the epidemic.”

They are looking forward to “welcoming back moviegoers to a safe and an amazing brand new experience at our cinemas“.

Theatres in India were shut since March to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic.