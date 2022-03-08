Multiplex cinemas taking India by storm – PVR and Cinepolis in talks for a merger

The leading multiplex chain in India, PVR cinemas is forging ahead with its growth plans. According to reports, PVR is in advanced talks of merger with Cinepolis, another popular multiplex chain in India.

The merger, when it happens will lead to the companies owning over 1200 movie screens across the country.

The timing for the merger is perfect now as right now, due to Covid led business interruptions both companies have a combined revenue of under Rs 1,000 crore. This means they can move forward with the merger without going seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India.

According to Economic Times, Cinepolis, which is the Indian unit of Mexico’s Cinepolis and PVR will redefine India’s film exhibition industry with this merger. It is a space that has already undergone massive change in the last two decades moving from single screens to multiplexes. There are details to be worked out yet, but according to sources, in this merger, Cinepolis will be the larger stakeholder with 20 percent stake.

The promoters of PVR will have around 10 to 14 percent, however, the CMD of PVR, Ajay Bijli is going to be given total management control for a minimum period of 3 years. Given that they hold more shares, Cinepolis will also get a seat on the board of directors. If all things are worked out, the companies are set to announce the merger by the end of this month.

Currently PVR runs around 846 screens spanned across 176 cinema halls in a total of 71 cities of India and Sri Lanka. Their seating capacity in total would be approximately 182,00. Cinepolis, on the other hand operates 417 screens across 93 cinemas spanning across 61 cities and 22 states of India.

When they merge, they will be able to operate a little over 1200 screens spanning 269 locations. This means they will be the largest players in the multiplex market. The other giant, INOX has only half the amount of multiplexes in operation currently.

PVR has been steadily growing over the years. As reported by Economic Times, PVR previously acquired Cinemax in 2012, DT cinemas in 2016 and SPI cinemas in 2018. Through these acquisitions PVR added 246 cinemas to their kitty. Besides this PVR also has approximately 100 cinemas that are under constructions and will be ready in a year.