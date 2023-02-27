SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Mum felt very touched’: Cummins responds to Barmy Army’s tribute to his ill mother

NewsWire
Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who left India for home after the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, hailed England’s Barmy Army for a touching tribute to his seriously ill mother, Maria.

A heartwarming video surfaced on the Twitter handle of England’s famous supporters group the Barmy Army on Saturday, in which a trumpeter can be seen playing a rendition of ‘Maria’ from West Side Story during England’s second Test against New Zealand to support Cummins’ mother, who recently entered palliative care,

Reacting to the video, the Australian captain on Monday said: “This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thank you. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched”

Cummins left for Sydney after Australia’s loss against India in the second Test to be with his mother and will miss the third Test, starting from March 1 in Indore.

In the absence of the regular skipper, Cummins, Steve Smith will shoulder the captain’s responsibility in the third Test.

