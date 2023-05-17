INDIA

Mumbai: 2 injured in Bandra slum fire

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were injured when a fire raged through around a dozen huts in Bandra west here on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident was reported from the Nargis Dutt Nagar when a blaze, due to a suspected short circuit,broke out in one of the hutments.

It quickly spread to the adjoining 10-11 huts destroying the electrical wiring, fittings, appliances and other household stuff, said the BMC.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, which rushed to the spot managed to extinguish the conflagration in around an hour.

Two persons have sustained burn injuries — Shahrukh Sayed, 30, and Sahil Khan, 19 — and both have been admitted to the Bhabha Hospital where their condition is stable.

20230517-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagapattinam oil leak: Fishermen to hold ‘road roko’ on March 8

    Strategy beyond talkathon to deal with China-India border issues

    Atiq, Ashraf laid to rest in Prayagraj graveyard

    By-polls trends: Congress leads in HP, Rajasthan; TMC sweeps Bengal; BJP...